Keeping Investing Super Simple

Is really like a spectacle of a market right now, eh?

So we have, like non fungible tokens, crypto currencies.

Elon musk, kanye west sfax.

The coin.

Means stocks game digital art, you could buy digital baseball accord you can find clips of mba mba video clips in the blockchain you've got just crazy situation happening that, but it's pretty incredible to see.

But this is the overall theme and i think that no one has said it better than josh brown.

So shameless plug here on his blog's the reform broker.

He wrote a post a few weeks back, and the title of it was perfect.

It was repeat after me, that sounds stupid on buying some, just in case you could end it right there.

It's like all you need to say about this market for 2020 2021.

But it's like this perfect storm of the feds stepping in a major way in 2020, then you have people that are just flush with extra cash and too much time on their hands because we can't do anything else.

And then there's this.

No lose attitude that markets won't fall.

If they do fall.

They won't fall for long, because the feds going to step in, and this is now like maybe more politically motivated its center etcetera, esso like this, no lose attitude, and then you have the lingering foam.

Oh, some people that i missed out on bitcoin and tesla and shopify and it's just compound of this whole thing, so i'm not going to make the comparison that markets were the same as they were in 1999.

I wasn't there, right.

I read about it.

I know enough about it, but i think that what i can pull from that is that there's a similar attitude across the new class a new wave of investors that are coming in that are assuming that this is the new norm, and they're quitting their jobs and their day trading and it's like they're well.

First of all, they're confusing.

Look with skill.

It's like the book fooled by randomness.

And then there's this attitude that if you just put you just put money into the market, you put money into the machine, and it instantly spits out more money.

People are making money hand over fist right now, so it's hard to ignore right.

But i think, counterintuitively or maybe just like the contrarian sort of view of this is if there were ever a time to be completely ignorant and boring about markets and your investments that this is it like you don't have to participate, but i'm not gonna waste my time like lecturing anyone saying don't do this.

Don't do that.

I think if you want to take part than do it with an amount that you don't you can afford to lose it.

You don't really care about right.

Maybe you minimize regret in both ways.

I think that's the key is finding that balance to where if something that you do want to purchase that you would you want to invest in your doing it for the long term, and if it ends up changing the world, then you put a little bit at stake.

And if you didn't miss out, but if you're not, it's not gonna really harm financially so again.

You know