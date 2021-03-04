National Nutrition Month: Healthy Snacks To Make At Home

Long but this is a great opportunity to talk about kids and snacking.

So yes, so if you think about snacking as a way of filling nutrition gaps um, that's a great way to think of it.

So think about what do you missing throughout the day or what is your child missing throughout the day?

Could you be eating more fruit, vegetables, grains of protein.

Think about what you can have in that snack to fill that gap.

So yes.

Oh snack should be simple and easy and grab a ble because.

You don't you know when you're hungry, you're ready for your snack right ending.

So one thing is, it helps to plan and portion your snacks out in advance that way whenever you or your child they're hungry.

You're not just grabbing anything.

You're going for those healthier snacks and fill in those gaps.

Another thing to its recommended to take away distractions when you're eating snacks, so turning off the tv, turning off the ipad, the phone putting it down and being more mindful about what you're taking in, and so that's also going to stimulate some conversation and having some fun around those meals and snacks as well.

Also to having the kiddos join you in the kitchen to make the snacks can be fun, and you can create some great memories and it can also if you have a picky eater sometimes, but if they have a hand in it, they're more willing to try it.

Yes so we're gonna talk about a couple of those snacks as well.

But yeah, definitely getting in those extra veggies.

There's extra fruits, protein and combining combining.

Those nutrients is also helpful as well.

Adults kids and just being more mindful and acknowledging what we're taking in enjoying this flavors.

And creating some good these and the first one is called apple pie.

Peter okay, so you just grab a pita bread, which is round like this.

Cut it in half.

And you know, peter bread has that has like a hole in the center, right?

So once you cut it in half, you can stuff it.

So what we're gonna do is we're gonna stuff it with our apples, so i just took an apple and a.

Sliced it into like some some flat.

What?

We're going to make it up taste like an apple pie by adding some sentiment.

And record a cheese.

I'm going to mix it with now, if you want to use some i'm telling you, i know just super simple and you see, it's combining a protein from the ricotta.

And then you're adding the flavors of the sentiment, along with you have a fruit and you have a grain.

And if you buy a whole wheat pita, then you have a whole grain so super healthy.

Choice and look, this is really, really a filling.

Uh s so this next one's called on inside out sandwich.

Okay, so we're just gonna have a little fun and just make a sandwich except backwards.

Your bread is gonna be a bread stick, so i have a sesame breadstick and we're going to roll it.

You were in some sliced deli meat, and i put a little bit of mustard in here.

If you're charles like something else, maybe they like another type of condiment with it.

You can definitely put that with it.

Somehow miss.

Would be good with this as well.

And all you do is just roll it.

And you can also make a sandwich with those apple slices like would just likes apples and.

Make a little sandwich out of your cheese and your apple and just really fun snacks.

That kids