Emotional scenes outside courthouse as all 47 Hong Kongers arrested for violating controversial new security law are denied bail

All 47 pro-democracy figures facing trial over allegations of subversion under the Beijing-enacted national security law were remanded in custody on Thursday (March 4).

All 47 pro-democracy figures facing trial over allegations of subversion under the Beijing-enacted national security law were remanded in custody on Thursday (March 4).

Chief Magistrate Victor So originally granted bail to 15 of the group, but the decision was immediately appealed by the Department of Justice.

So’s ruling follows a marathon hearing that stretched across four days.

The democrats – consisting of 39 men and eight women – were first brought to the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Monday to face charges of “conspiracy to commit subversion” in connection with an unofficial legislative primary election last July.