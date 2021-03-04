Shoals officials react to state's extension of mask order

Are in place.

Some local officials are reacting to governor ivey's extension of the mask order.

Tuscumbia mayor kerry underwood said this is positive news to hear.

He said to be completely transparent he doesn't like wearing his mask because he feels it's hard to connect with people but said he wearsit to protect others.

Underwood- it's been a chore for me but we've done it out of respect for the people we serve and the people were around and to say were now safe again outside of that is exciting for me and i will be happy to take the mask off but not until april the 9th.

Underwood said prior to the shutdown and mask mandate many businesses in tuscumbia and the shoals area did their own restrictions to help slow the spread.

He said the governors announcement on thursday gives businesses some power back.

Underwood- we have the 30 days for businesses and people to adjust to the fact of it's my decision how i run my business if people wear masks or not it's my decision how to do that.

It gives them time to finish that up and after that i think we begin quicker down the path of normalcy to where we were before.

Helen keller hospital president kyle buchanan said they're glad governor ivey didn't immediately lift the mask mandate but he does have some concerns after april 9th.

Buchanan- that concern extends from the energy to move away from masking the new variants that are being widely discusses throughout the country.

All of those pieces pulled together do give us some concern again that's one of the reasons we will continue requiring a mask within our hospitals for the foreseeable future.

We don't want to go back to where we were just a month or two ago.