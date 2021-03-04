The show must go on for local theaters, even during the pandemic

Pandemic restrictions have kept local theaters from filling the seats for live performances, but will the Governor’s latest policy changes be enough to open the doors back up?

But will the governor's latest policy changes be enough to open the doors back up?

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj explains how financesiate thatdecision.

It's been about a year since theater groups have been able to fill the seats for live performances.

In less than a month the governor will be allowing 33% capacity with alime indoors and 500 people outdoors if they testegive for covid-19.

While the news is promising, the executive director of the broadway theatre league says it's just not enough.

.

None .

None sot:de director broadway theatre league our business model does not work with low capacity unfortunately.

Broadway knows, and new york state knows, and the cdc, and everybody knows that in order to get back to some normal for broadway we don.

But the show must go on, so the broadway theatre league isag conditions.

Sot: danielle padula, executive director broadway theatre league so wehae on-line space through virtual performances.

We also are getting ready to gear up this spring with in-person events outdoors.

Players of utica is also considering outdoorperforms president stephen wagner is keeping the heat down, the lights off, and his hopes high as this theater struggles to pay the bills.

Sot: stephen wagner, president players of utica well we're trying to doevp afloat.

We're still acting.

We're still directing.

We're still writing, but now everything is on-line becauseou.

Players does have a subscription service that generates some money, and continues looking for sponsors for the shows, but having 33% capacity in this small theater wouldn't generate enough income to pay for the utilities and the taxes.

Sot:stt players of utica we actually are losing more money than we're taking in right now because of our expens and the small incomehow long can kea estion for our countan, and i'm t quite surthe