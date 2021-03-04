Olmsted County Vaccine Progress

Mallet./// first this evening: olmsted county is making significant progress in its effort to vaccinate those 65 and older along with child care workers and educators.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us with the latest numbers from public health.

George ?

"* olmsted county publc health says good progress is being made with adults 65 and older ?

"* as more than 64 percent of individuals in that age group have received at least their first covid?

"*19 vaccine.

The county is still working to get everyone in the 1?

"*a category vaccinated by offering clinics this week through the health department.

Director graham briggs says he's also pleased to announce that at the end of this week all school employees in olmsted county will have been offered their first dose of the vaccine.

Briggs says it's amazing how far we've come in one year and encourages anyone who is eligible for the vaccine to book an just a year after the emergence of a novel virus to have this as a tool to stop a pandemic is something we've never done in human history before and to see that they work well and that they're safe is huge in my mind.

The county says it hopes to ramp up distribution of the vaccine as johnson and johnson becomes more thank you jessica.

The olmsted county health department says its administered more than 75?*- hundred doses through its public health clinics so far.