Family Resource Center expanding food giveaways to Booneville, Fulton

Thursday's giveaway occurred in the parking lot of an old Fred's store in Booneville.

Center took its food giveaway program on the road today.

Wtvas chelsea brown was in prentiss county with more on how expanding the handouts helps more people.

I am here in booneville where hundreds lined up to receive food from the family resource center.

I spoke with some people waiting about why this giveaway is important to them.

Patricia leslie, booneville "tremendous help, i am a single mother, my kids are grown but i have grandkids" patricia leslie is from booneville.

Workers and volunteers started the giveaway around 11am this morning.

Leslie says she got in line shortly after 11 in the parking lot of the old freds.

The line moved quickly and many volunteers helped to hand out boxes.

Booneville mayor, chris lindley helped set up and give out the boxes to people.

"that is a blessing, he didn't have to do this and a lot of these people volunteering they didn't have to do that."

Workers at the headstart in boonevile helped with directing traffic in the parking lot and handing out the boxes as well.

Christi webb, the executive director of the family resource center wanted to make the food giveaways accessable to more people.

Christi webb, executive director family resource center "we want to bring the food to the people we don't want them to have to come to us."

Webb says the giveaway will still happen every wednesday in tupelo.

Right now, they are funded through the end of march.

She is planning on being in booneville and fulton once a month for giveaways.

"if we don't take care of each other who will take care of us" tag the resource center workers and volunteers will be heading to fulton march 23rd for a giveaway at the fulton city park.

In booneville chelsea brown wtva nine news