Two dead following shooting on 19th Street in Gulfport

We know now the identities of the two who were shot and killed Wednesday in Gulfport.

- we now know the two who were- shot and killed yesterday - in gulfport.- harrison county coroner brian - switzer identified them - as 44 year old, augusta brooks- of gulfport, and 59 year old- gerald smith of gulfport.

- - - - their bodies were sent to the - biloxi crime lab for an autopsy- around 3 p.m.

Yesterday, police- responded to- reports of a shooting on 19th - street.

Police tried making - contact with the occupants of a- residence once they arrived on- the scene, but received no- response.

- upon entering the home, officer- found two people dead - - - - of apparent gunshot wounds.

- chief chris ryle says it's- possible the incident could be - murder suicide.

- an investigation