Thursday, March 4, 2021

Two dead following shooting on 19th Street in Gulfport

Credit: WXXV
We know now the identities of the two who were shot and killed Wednesday in Gulfport.

- - - - their bodies were sent to the - biloxi crime lab for an autopsy- around 3 p.m.

Yesterday, police- responded to- reports of a shooting on 19th - street.

Police tried making - contact with the occupants of a- residence once they arrived on- the scene, but received no- response.

- upon entering the home, officer- found two people dead - - - - of apparent gunshot wounds.

- chief chris ryle says it's- possible the incident could be - murder suicide.

- an investigation

