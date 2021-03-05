Donations roll into John C. Robinson Brown Condor Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum

Recent donations, including several from an anonymous donor, are taking the Gulfport Museum to new heights.

Straight ahead."- blue skies ahead for the john c- robinson brown condor - mississippi aviation heritage - museum.

- news 25's toni miles shows us - how recent donations, - including several from an - anonymous donor, are- taking the gulfport museum to - new heights.- - kenneth tims, museum donor and- united states navy reserve- retired - : "these are the original pants- here with the 13 buttons."- kenneth tims picked up a lot of- skills during his time with the- navy.

- dressing mannequins wasn't one- of them, but this - south mississippi retiree prove- to be a quick study as he - worked on the latest display at- the mississippi aviation- heritage- museum in gulfport - uniforms - spanning his 21 - year career with the u.s. navy- - - reserve, including his time as - seabee.

- kenneth tims, museum donor and- united states navy reserve- retired - : "they've been sitting at the- house, and my kids have used- them for plays and different- things like that.

I have kept - them in pretty good shape.

I- heard about the museum- opening up here.

I took them to- the dry cleaners, got them- cleaned up and went - and went and got them some- mannequins to help outfit them- with.

I just- feel good about donating them t- the museum so that other people- - - - can appreciate them as well."

- one of those people is todd - young who is flying solo -- traveling across the country, - fulfilling a dream he and his - late father shared.

- todd young, aviation enthusiast- and south mississippi tourist:- "i got here monday, and - the museum opened here today- thursday, so i've been camping- out, having a great - time.

It's a beautiful museum.- there's a lot of labor of love- here.

People have donated - to this museum.

It's growing.

- it's in its infancy, but it's - - - - growing."

- - - and so are the donations...in - particular, a steady stream of- them from an anonymous donor, - that's kept the - museum's project manager's hand- full, as- evidenced thursday as francisco- gonzalez opened - yet two more packages from- unidentified senders.

- toni miles, news 25: "and if- these donations keep coming,- expansion - plans to take this museum to a- whole new level, could be on th- - - - fast track."

Francisco gonzalez- john c.

Robinson brown condor - missississippi aviation - heritage museum: "what happens- in here.

Is a gift that comes - from the- generosity of these human being- who want to see i want to see - this place prosper.

- hopefully, we'll get more peopl- on board so we can build the- second floor, and then get the- observation deck built on top o- the roof so the kids can come - - - see airplanes land and take - off."