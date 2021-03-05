Donations roll into John C. Robinson Brown Condor Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum

Blue skies ahead for the John C.
Robinson Brown Condor Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum.
Recent donations, including several from an anonymous donor, are taking the Gulfport Museum to new heights.
Straight ahead."- blue skies ahead for the john c- robinson brown condor - mississippi aviation heritage - museum.
- news 25's toni miles shows us - how recent donations, - including several from an - anonymous donor, are- taking the gulfport museum to - new heights.- - kenneth tims, museum donor and- united states navy reserve- retired - : "these are the original pants- here with the 13 buttons."- kenneth tims picked up a lot of- skills during his time with the- navy.
- dressing mannequins wasn't one- of them, but this - south mississippi retiree prove- to be a quick study as he - worked on the latest display at- the mississippi aviation- heritage- museum in gulfport - uniforms - spanning his 21 - year career with the u.s. navy- - - reserve, including his time as - seabee.
- kenneth tims, museum donor and- united states navy reserve- retired - : "they've been sitting at the- house, and my kids have used- them for plays and different- things like that.
I have kept - them in pretty good shape.
I- heard about the museum- opening up here.
I took them to- the dry cleaners, got them- cleaned up and went - and went and got them some- mannequins to help outfit them- with.
I just- feel good about donating them t- the museum so that other people- - - - can appreciate them as well."
- one of those people is todd - young who is flying solo -- traveling across the country, - fulfilling a dream he and his - late father shared.
- todd young, aviation enthusiast- and south mississippi tourist:- "i got here monday, and - the museum opened here today- thursday, so i've been camping- out, having a great - time.
It's a beautiful museum.- there's a lot of labor of love- here.
People have donated - to this museum.
It's growing.
- it's in its infancy, but it's - - - - growing."
- - - and so are the donations...in - particular, a steady stream of- them from an anonymous donor, - that's kept the - museum's project manager's hand- full, as- evidenced thursday as francisco- gonzalez opened - yet two more packages from- unidentified senders.
- toni miles, news 25: "and if- these donations keep coming,- expansion - plans to take this museum to a- whole new level, could be on th- - - - fast track."
Francisco gonzalez- john c.
Robinson brown condor - missississippi aviation - heritage museum: "what happens- in here.
Is a gift that comes - from the- generosity of these human being- who want to see i want to see - this place prosper.
- hopefully, we'll get more peopl- on board so we can build the- second floor, and then get the- observation deck built on top o- the roof so the kids can come - - - see airplanes land and take - off."
