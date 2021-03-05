Proposed Changes To School Calender

A potential calendar change that would cut summer break short in the Albertville City school district is getting mixed reviews from parents.

New information - we're hearing from the albertville city school superintendent.

It's on why the district is considering a calender change that would cut summer break short.

The potential shift is getting mixed reviews from parents.

Waay31s sierra phillips met with dr. english... she learned why the district is considering the change.

The superintendent tells me its in an effort to make up for lost time from last year.

Because of the pandemic students missed a considerable amount of class days.

But-- its important to keep in mind they are early in the discussion process.

Birmingham city schools are considering a similar plan.

Their new proposed school year calendar would go from july until june with 4 breaks.

The plan is to alleviate learning difficiencies associated with covid-19 and annual