Some 'beneficial' bugs may still be hibernating in your garden.

Storm Team 10 spoke with an Entomologist to find out what types of bugs are hibernating right now and what we can do.

Many beneficial bugs may still be hibernating in your yard or garden.

It's that time of year when we all want to start cleaning up our gardens and yards.

But we could be interupting some important hibernating insects.

Storm team 10's david siple has more on what lies beneath.

The weather has been perfect to get outside and possibly do some yard work.

But there may be some beneficial bugs laying underneath all those leaves.

This is a picture of a praying mantis egg case in hibernation.

Praying mantises help gardeners and farmers by eating multiple insects like... moths, mosquitoes, and other problematic garden insects.

An associate professor at rose hulman tell us an insect that helps the environment in a big way... is currently in hibernation.

"one of the most important, i think, are solitary bees.

So when you think of bees you think about bees and hives.

But there is a lot of native solitary bees that are really good pollinators.

And right now those are hiding out in the leaf litter and in some hollowed twigs in the plants that are in your garden."

So i asked coppinger how we can be in our gardens, and let the bugs sleep.

"you can loosely package those up and put those gently in a compost pile.

If you don't kill the insects when you were moving that leaf litter, they will still emerge."

I made my way over to the apple house in terre haute to talk to ryan cummins to see if there is anything else people can do.

"if you've got some place you can take and lay that material and that will allow those beneficial insects that ha ven't quite woken up yet that they'll wake up and become a part of your landscape and give you the benefits that they can do."

Lastly, both coppinger and cummins told me that it will take a certain temperature and time frame to fully wake them up.

"once we get about 5 to 7 days above 50 degrees in a row and everything and by that time then they are going to get started."

So if you are itching to get out and do some yard work, just be mindful for those little critters.

Reporting in terre haute.

David siple.

Storm team 10.