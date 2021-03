Meet Alessandra Navidad: First Latina to lead ACLU in Arizona headed to lead AAWL

March is women’s history month, all month long abc15 Arizona will be profiling women making a difference in our community.

Alessandra Navidad is the first Latina to direct the ACLU in Arizona.

She's held the job for more than a decade and is now about to embark on a new journey as the first Latina to hold the position of President and CEO at the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

For Navidad, it’s a full-circle moment as she once dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.