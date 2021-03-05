'Cuomo go!' Manhattan protesters demand ouster of New York governor facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations

Community leaders and activists gathered outside Gov.
Andrew Cuomo's office to demand his immediate resignation on March 4.
Community leaders and activists gathered outside Gov.
Andrew Cuomo's office to demand his immediate resignation on March 4.
Community leaders and activists gathered outside Gov.
Andrew Cuomo's office to demand his immediate resignation on March 4.
Cuomo has come under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct with several women.
During a press briefing, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed allegations of sexual harassment against him but did not tender..
The New York governor has retained an attorney in the face of a federal probe into nursing home COVID-19 deaths, and is facing a..