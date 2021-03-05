Skip to main content
'Cuomo go!' Manhattan protesters demand ouster of New York governor facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations

Community leaders and activists gathered outside Gov.

Andrew Cuomo's office to demand his immediate resignation on March 4.

Cuomo has come under fire for allegations of sexual misconduct with several women.

