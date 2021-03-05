Intense scene as Phoenix bystanders desperately ask officers not to shoot after traffic accident

This is the intense scene in Phoenix, Arizona when bystanders witness a traffic accident which leads to police in a short standoff with the suspect on the ground on February 23 around noon.

The filming bystanders are begging the police to not shoot the suspect, and they beg the person on the ground to not move.

Police arrest the person with no further accidents or injuries.