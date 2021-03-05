Durham Unified School District returns to full in-person learning

Things are a lot closer to normal for one Butte County school district.

New at 5--- action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us the campus return in durham.

Chaz phillips/6th grader: "it feels amazing, i missed a lot of my friends and i really liked seeing them."

Kristian: chaz phillips is one of hundreds of students excited to be back on campus full time here in durham.

This welcome sign is one of dozens that greeted students back to schoolthis week.

A sense of normalcy for phillips who had been attending school only twice a week for months.

Chaz phillips: "the hardest part was not being able to see my friends."

Friends like hailie schmaljohann who could hardly contain her excitement.

Hailie schmaljohann/ 6th grader: it feels really good because i get to see all of my friends and learn more often and it really helps my learning.

Lisa atlas/principal, durham elementary school: "we have all of our kids back which we've been wanting to do for months, we started monday full-time with all of our students."

Lisa atlas is the principal at durham elementary - she says they are following all guidelines and the best part for her is seeing her school come back to life.

Lisa atlas/principal, durham elementary school: the laughter, the faces, the kids, air high fiving, all of the things have been so incredible that all of the joy of coming to school is back.

Tk and kindergarten teacher joana oshea says reopening fully has been an adjustment.

Jona oshea/ tk/kindergarten teacher : for the whole return back we had to rearrange our furniture, put up barriers in order to follow the guidelines of social distancing, we have the fans running full-time and try to keep the doors open as much as possible.

Ms. oshea says despite all the changes - she's just glad to be able to see her students everyday.

Lisa atlas is the principal at durham elementary : "kids are here and happy and they're getting instruction everyday, which, there's nothing better."

Kristian: out of about 1,000 students that attend durham unified school district, 90 percent are back to campus full time- reporting in durham kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

