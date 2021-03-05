Dentists to administer covid vaccines

Governor signs bill to allow dentists to help

"*19 vaccines into arms. the plan gives qualified dentists the ability to administer the shot.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live to tell us what the minnesota dental association says about this news.

Mary?

Katie and george ?

"* the governor's new legislation ?

"* put into place wednesday ?

"* is in preparation of more vaccines being available ?

"* nw that johnson and johnson's vaccine is on the market.

It's an opportunity the minnesota dental association's exective director tells me they are excited about.

At this time ?

"* minnesota's dental assocation executive director carmelo cinqueonce says there are a lot of unknowns.

Minnesota dental association members will be presented with the opportunity to start the training process and get registered with the state... as more information is released from the department of health in the coming weeks.

Cinqueonce says once dentists have completed the trianing process ?

"* they look to help administer shots at public health clinics and potentially at individual dental offices.

It's really hard to determine how many people would be available to participate.

We did a brief survey and over 60% of those who responded said they would be very much interested in participating in the administration of the covid?

"*9 vaccine.

For right now, there is an expiration date on this bill ... dentists will not be allowed to give the covid?

"*19 vaccine after june 1, 20?

"*22.

Live in rochester, mary peters, kimt news 3 thanks, mary.

The minnesota dental association will meet with the minnesota department of health in the