Governor Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett speaks out

Charlotte Bennett, a former aide who has accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, spoke to CBS host Norah O’Donnell about her allegations.

In his initial response to Bennett’s story in the New York Times last week, Cuomo said he believed he had been acting as a mentor and had “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.”