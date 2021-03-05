Local restaurant owner receives first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine

Local restaurant workers were given the green light to receive their first doses of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Action news now reporter dani masten shows us why it was important for one restaurant owner to get the shot.

Nats of silverwar* danielle ius owns sin of cortez in chico.*nats of blende* she received her first dose of pfizer vaccine yesterday.

Danielle ius/owner of sin of cortez "it's the beginning of the end.

It's a step in the right direction."

She says it was important to her to get the shot so that she can safely see her parents who are considered at high risk.

Danielle ius/owner of sin of cortez "the first six months, seven months of this i only saw my mom in the drive through when she would come through and get food&i'm getting emotional.

So it was hard.

But this wasn't her only reason for getting the shot.

Dani masten one of the concerns for ius is making sure customers feel safe when serving them at their table.

Nats of danielle talking to customer* danielle ius/owner of sin of cortez "there is a family that wants to come in and they have a daughter who has down syndrome who is very at risk, they have been very cautious and knowing that the majority of the staff has been vaccinated and you know safe and elderly parents to bring in that i want to give them a sense of comfort."

Nats of turning on heat lamp outsid* ius says as of now- she is feeling fine after receiving the vaccine and receives her second dose on march 24th.

Danielle ius/owner of sin of cortez "every day i talk to customers that have their first and second shot and the security i see in their eyes is pretty amazing."

In chico, dani masten, action news now, coverage you can count on.

'ius'(eye-us) tells action news now she has 15 employees.

A third of them received their first dose of the vaccine yesterday..

She's hoping more of her staff will be able to receive the vaccine soon..

Once more appointments become available.