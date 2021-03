The Innocent Season 1

The Innocent Season 1 - Date Announcement - teaser trailer - Netflix - Starting over would be the only possible salvation, but none of them can do it.

Mateo (Mario Casas), Olivia (Aura Garrido), Lorena (Alexandra Jiménez) and Aguilar (Jose Coronado) are the main characters of the miniseries 'The Innocent', a thriller based on the novel by Harlan Coben, launching on April 30.