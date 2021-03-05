Watch: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh at BJP’s CEC meet ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired BJP’s central election committee meeting in Delhi.

BJP’s CEC met to finalise party candidates ahead of elections.

PM Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh were present in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also seen in the meeting.

The meeting was held at BJP headquarters in the national capital.

This comes ahead of polls in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Elections in the four states and Puducherry will be held between March 27 and April 29.

