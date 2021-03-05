Casey's Restaurant reopens for dine-in against extreme risk guidelines

Continuing our team coverage tonight.

Wee learned that casey restaurant in roseburg has decided to*reopen for indoor dine- in& even though douglas county is in the extreme risk category.

This comes nearly a*year after the restaurant was fined 14 thousand dollars --- for violating governor brown first stay-at-home orders.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza is live at the restaurant -- with the very latest.

Evita?

Jillian -- it just about dinner time here at casey restaurant on garden valley boulevard and as you can see--- the parking lot is still packed.

I was inside the restaurant this morning& people were definitely dining in and enjoying their meal.

I did drive around to other restaurants today to see if they were in the same boat as casey& and it seems like all of them are complying.

I spoke to the owner of hacienda vieja also on garden valley boulevard& and they just opened their restaurant for the first time in december.

They say starting new business has been tough during covid has been tough& especially because douglas county is back in extreme risk.

They say they understand why restaurants like casey have decided to reopen.

But they say they would never go against the rules& because they don want to risk losing their business all together.

I hope all of this pass soon.

Everyone needs to have a business, everyone needs to be ok in the business.

If we keep this business closed it going to be hard for everyone?

I reached out to oregon osha to see if they had information about casey being open& they said they did not have any open investigations on any douglas county businesses right now.

I also reached out to the owners lance and laurie mounts & but they declined to comment.

On kezi 9 news at six, fine out why some people are hopeful other restaurants make the decision to reopen& despite the current guidleines.

Libe in roseburg