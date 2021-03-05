Biloxi Lighthouse will be turning green for Irish Heritage Month

Patrick’s Day festivities to be canceled, the Hibernia Marching Society is still finding ways to celebrate Irish culture throughout March.

- although covid has caused some- of the coast's traditional st.- patrick's day festivities to be- - - - canceled, the hibernia marching- society is still finding ways t- celebrate irish - culture throughout march.

News- 25's grace boyles was in biloxi- for the first event to- kick off the month: turning the- lighthouse green.

- - due to a blown fuze,- unfortunately the biloxi- lighthouse was unable to turn - green thursday evening... - however once fixed, the - lighthouse will be sporting its- new color for all of march in - honor of irish heritage month.- while the annual event put on b- the hibernia marching society - was still able to go on, not al- the usual st.

Patrick - festivities are happening.- leonie simmons, hibernia- marching society membership - - - - chair: "obvioulsy we've had to change up some of our events- this year for social distancing- but we're - not-- we don't have to abandon- the mission and the celebration- so now everyone that- drives up and down highway 90 - will be able to see our - - - - beautiful green lighthouse with- a shamrock."

With so many people on the gulf- coast of irish heritage,- the hibernia marching society - wants to make sure to still - recognize the irish culture and- also invite others to - celebrate as well.- leonie simmons, hibernia- marching society membership - chair: "this is what we like to say: 'come along and- be a part because if you're bor- irish, married irish, or- just irish by desire, we welcom- you aboard."

- - - eileen mahoney ezell, biloxi- resident: "it's in our blood.

W love to have fun and it's all - about having a good time and- sharing our irish funness."

Coast residents can still - celebrate irish culture this- month by dressing up in their - best green attire and - participating in the st.

Patric- 5-k on march 13th.- additionally, biloxi mayor fofo- gilich will be proclaiming- march as irish month on the - 23rd.

However, there may be - some more irish fun in the- future.

- eileen mahoney ezell, biloxi- resident: "it's all about the camaraderie of friends amd just- having a good time with a good- glass of wine and a good cold - guinness."

In biloxi, grace boyles, news - 25.

-