Biloxi Lighthouse will be turning green for Irish Heritage Month

Although COVID-19 has caused some of the Coast’s traditional St.
Patrick’s Day festivities to be canceled, the Hibernia Marching Society is still finding ways to celebrate Irish culture throughout March.
News- 25's grace boyles was in biloxi- for the first event to- kick off the month: turning the- lighthouse green.
- - due to a blown fuze,- unfortunately the biloxi- lighthouse was unable to turn - green thursday evening... - however once fixed, the - lighthouse will be sporting its- new color for all of march in - honor of irish heritage month.- while the annual event put on b- the hibernia marching society - was still able to go on, not al- the usual st.
Patrick - festivities are happening.- leonie simmons, hibernia- marching society membership - - - - chair: "obvioulsy we've had to change up some of our events- this year for social distancing- but we're - not-- we don't have to abandon- the mission and the celebration- so now everyone that- drives up and down highway 90 - will be able to see our - - - - beautiful green lighthouse with- a shamrock."
With so many people on the gulf- coast of irish heritage,- the hibernia marching society - wants to make sure to still - recognize the irish culture and- also invite others to - celebrate as well.- leonie simmons, hibernia- marching society membership - chair: "this is what we like to say: 'come along and- be a part because if you're bor- irish, married irish, or- just irish by desire, we welcom- you aboard."
- - - eileen mahoney ezell, biloxi- resident: "it's in our blood.
W love to have fun and it's all - about having a good time and- sharing our irish funness."
Coast residents can still - celebrate irish culture this- month by dressing up in their - best green attire and - participating in the st.
Patric- 5-k on march 13th.- additionally, biloxi mayor fofo- gilich will be proclaiming- march as irish month on the - 23rd.
However, there may be - some more irish fun in the- future.
- eileen mahoney ezell, biloxi- resident: "it's all about the camaraderie of friends amd just- having a good time with a good- glass of wine and a good cold - guinness."
In biloxi, grace boyles, news - 25.
