Sheriff's Deputy Facing Disciplinary Charges

We talked with one of the people involved in the excessive force claim.

Lieutenant Randy Martin is accused of using excessive force and accessing sheriff's department documents without permission for personal gain.

10..

A tippecanoe county sheriff's officer is on paid administrative leave after an internal affairs investigation..

Lieutenant randy martin is accused of using excessive force and accessing sheriff's department documents without permission for personal gain.

I talked to one of the people who was part of the excessive force incident.

She say she is happy something is finally being done.

In october of last year, krista phillips and her husband austin switzer were celebrating two of their family members birthdays with a group of friends.

They started the night bar hopping and eventually ended up at a local strip club where a fight broke out.

After leaving, they stopped at this mcdonald's in lafayette off of sagamore parkway.

"we were just there to go to the bathroom everyone wanted food we had called it a night we were going to go home."-krista once they arrivedthey noticed a tippecanoe county sheriff's car had followed them.

"i initially walked up to his window and asked him what the issue was he told us well you walked across the highway without your headlights one and from there it just escalated."

Eventually both krista and her husband were pepper sprayed and tased.

Both left marks on krista's body.

According to court documents sent to us by the tippecanoe county sheriffs office lieutenant randy martin claimed the couple involved where drunk and being combative.

He also claimed the krista was being violent towards her husband.

However after the sheriff's office reviewed body camera footage, they determined use of force was not needed either time.

"i was trying to get him back in the vehicle so we could go and our backs were towards them when they tased us."

Lieutenant martin will appear in front of the review board on monday and tuesday of next week .

Krista and her husband are happy they can put this behind them.

"it was uncalled for."

We reached out to the sheriffs office for an interview as well as the body camera footage but they weren't able to provide us with either.

The documents provided to us by show that sheriff bob goldsmith is asking for the merit board to terminate his employment.

But for the time being he remains on paid administrative leave.

State investigators are looking into