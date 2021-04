16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

I think there'll be some sun on thefirst part of Friday.

The clouds aregonna move and got a fast moving, weakarea of low pressure gonna move acrossthe Gulf Coast.

There could be a lateafternoon or early evening shower.

Weclear out, winds turn out of the north.There's some cool overnight lows overthe weekend, but lots of sunshine.Looks like a really nice early Marchweekend next week, A little warmertemperatures up in the seventies.Mhm.Mm, yeah.