California plans to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas

California leaders announced their plan to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas, mainly in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

Of that state money.

### california announced today the state will be setting aside 40- percent of all vaccines for people living in the most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to shasta county's kerri shuette about how they will be helping people of lower incomes.

The state says the reason for this is to vaccinate the people most at risk.

Which will mean the state can open quicker.

The doses will be spread out amongst 400 zip codes... mainly in los angeles county and the central valley.

It will cover about 8 million people.

Those areas are considered the most vulnerable based on metrics like household income... education level.

Housing status..

And access to transportation.

Kerri schuette from shasta health says she is not sure if the county will be included..

But they will still follow the state suggestions.

"no it does not change anything about the tier system.

There are groups eligible now and groups that will be eligible later.

It just makes sure that of those groups we are reaching out to all of them equally."

Schuette says in shasta county they are doing outreach to vulnerable populations to make sure they know when they are eligible.

Data show that of shots given, only about 17% were administered in vulnerable communities that have disproportionat ely been affected by the pandemic.

Live in chico amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on.

According to california's dr. mark gahaly setting aside 40% of vaccine supply essentially means that hard- hit zip codes will be administering double