Friday, March 5, 2021

Homestead tennis trio signs for college

Landon Sather, Tim Steiner, and Sebastian Cowan all signed to continue their tennis careers on Thursday.

Back here in the summit city... it was signing day for a trio of homestead spartans... landon sather, tim steiner, and sebastian cowan all inking to continue their tennis careers collegiately...cowan will head to michigan to play for adrian... steiner is land of lincoln bound..

Signing with wheaton...and sather is headed to wisconsin..

He'll play for concordia university wisconsin.... 3

