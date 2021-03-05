Cougs ready for first game in 15 months

Hey good evening everyone... well for the first time in nearly a year and a half we will football at bishop d'arcy stadium this weekend...saint francis is finally set to have their long awaited home opener on saturday at noon...the cougs were supposed to open their season last weekend against madonna...but rising covid cases on the crusaders' campus caused the cancellation of that game...the cougs regrouped and refocused... and now with a match up with taylor in sight, the cougs are ready to hit the ground running on saturday.... kickoff from bishop d'arcy is set for