Indiana reports 962 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 101 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday.

Taking a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting nine hundred and 62 new positive cases.this brings the total to over six hundred 64 thousand.32 new deaths brings the total to 12 thousand two hundred and 31 total deaths.

The 7 day positivity rate is three pont four percent.

Around our area...allen county adding 54 new cases.

Dekalb adds 7 cases and one death.elkhart adds 19 cases and two deaths.grant adds 9 cases.huntington adds 11 cases.

Lagrange adds 6 cases.noble adds 5.steuben adds 3.van wert adds 7.whitley adds