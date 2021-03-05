Summer camps hoping to reopen this year

Tonight.

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

We have team coverage on that slow and safe reopening.

We want to get started with waay 31's will robinson smith.

He learned about youth camps... it's one of the hardest hit industries when lockdown measures went into effect last year.

Will's live at lake guntersville.

He spoke with a nearby camp about what this past year has been like - and the hope coming with these new changes.

Up the lake a ways is camp maranatha.

By the time governor ivey allowed camps to reopen last may -- it was already too late for them to reopen.

But this year -- they're hoping for a whole different ballgame.

At the end of the first week of march in camp maranatha -- trees are starting to bloom -- which means spring is budding -- and the summer planning season is well underway.

For the last year -- this flock of ducks has been the largest group the campground has seen.

It was also an usual year for assistant director hillary del rio.

She and her husband, josh, joined the camp's staff in april -- right as everything was shutting down.

Hillary del rio, assistant director, camp maranatha it was crazy.

We were sad, we were confused, we weren't sure what to do.

We were just so thankful that camp maranatha honored their word and we were able to move out here and come to camp.

But a camp with no campers presented a huge challenge.

Between empty cabins and just a handful of groups staying at the conference center -- revenues dropped off nearly 87 percent last year.

A combination of paycheck protection program and other loans kept them above water.

Now -- with the new safer at home order -- they can look to bringing campers back safely this summer.

The day and overnight campers will never interact.

So, we're going to make sure there's no overlapping with counselors or kids.

Will robinson-smith one of the ways they're working to keep both campers and staff members safe is to have a good system of disinfecting, making sure that all the equipment that's being used is being sprayed and wiped down in between use.

With the mask mandate expriring next month -- the camp is opting to not require masks for campers and staff since they will be keeping groups isolated.

Del rio says they are encouraging staff and counselors to get the vaccine when they are able.

That's not our policy that we're going to mandate that they do, but we're going to highly encourage them to get that vaccine again just to be extra safe as they're around other staff members their age as well as kids this summer.

Camp staff say they're excited to really get back to work this year.

In fact -- registration for camp opens up tomorrow.

Reporting live in guntersville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.

Thanks, will.

We also checked in with another huge camp for our area -- space camp.

Officials with the u-s space and rocket center say they're evaluating the updated health order and are working to determine the best course of action when it comes to what space camp will look like