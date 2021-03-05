District considering year-round school calendar

He awaits trial.

A sand mountain school district stirred up some controversy as they consider a schedule change next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The albertville city schools superintendent explained that the discussion is very preliminary but it could cut summer break short.

Waay 31's sierra phillips spent the day talking to the district and parents and learned there are mixed feelings ll- right now if you take a look at the albertville city schools facebook you'll see this message to parents addressing some of the rumors circulating social media about the potential new schedule.

Take a look at the comments-- right now there's more than 100.

Som parents say they're for the change, some are very against it.

Black- "i think it people have a good attitude about it it'll be a good thing."

Brian black is an albertville city schools parent who says he's open to what's called a balanced calendar.

It would start school earlier, but add longer breaks throughout year.

Black- "it'll give people parents more opportunities to schedule vacations, trips."

Some parents don't agree- they're worried about the potential shorter summer break after an already hectic year among other concerns.

I met with superintendent dr. english who explained why this is being considered.

English- "the impact that the 2019- 2020 school year had on us from an academic, social, emotional and mental health aspect was detrimental."

In that school year they missed more than 40 days of class.

The potential new calendar would extend breaks and give more time for literacy camps during those breaks to help kids who fell behind.

English- "we have to solve some issues that we have that have arisen directly because of covid-19" right now- the district is still in the discussion phase with steps to go before a vote could be added to the agenda.

Reporting in albertville sierra phillips waay31 news.

We reached out to the state superintendent's office for comment and to learn how many school districts are operating on this schedule.

