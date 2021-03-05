HS Hoops 3-4

It was round four on the year for tyner and howard, as they clashed for a region title.

Just last week, tyner beat their cross-town rival on a shot at the buzzer for the district title.

So fans had their popcorn ready for another tight finish.

Third quarter, howards's xavier fisher breaks down the defense for the lay-in.

The rams trent gresham returns the favor with a break-down lay-up of his own.

It's also nice to draw the defense and then dish it to the big man.

Kerrick thorne helped howard go up three going to the fourth quarter.

Rams keilan holloway says let's go for a spin boys.

Under a minute to play, rams up three.

And amarion dillard stays with his man for the block.

Three seconds left.

Rams up two when melique hambrick went to the foul line.

Bang-bang, he knocked'em both down.

And tyner beats howard 53-49.

Cleveland entertained warren county.

Before the game, kley mcgowan gets his 1,000 point ball.

=== then he went out and shot a thousand percent.

Mcgowan finished with 23.

=== big man was a big presence underneath for warren county.

Aiden cummings lays in two === but cleveland football coach marty wheeler must have called this play.

Throw it deep over the big man.

Sault the hoope and foul.

Cleveland by 4 === sault gets another bucket inside.

10-6 cleveland === blue raiders go on a massive run in the second quarter to take a 29-20 lead at halftime.

Cleveland rolls to a huge, 73-44 victory.

C-s-a-s lost in the region finals to harriman 54-42 it's