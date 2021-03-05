6963 console with/will associate first on that circle.wxxv i best to try to most of last will and will you talk to.

I- and heading for home... and it'- only fitting that she scores a- run... on her birthday... she's- going on to play at hinds, next- year.

- three batters later... another- error by the lady warriors... - and this one is gonna prove to- be even more costly... mc-- cauley already in to score... - and here comes olivia ramirez..- six-run frame, for harrison - central... "nacho" average- inning, in- high school softball... sorry.- - - bottom third now... moran also- dealing, in the circle... - pulling up one chair... and the- pulling up another chair... - but there's some in-decision...- as to whether or not anyone is- going to sit in it... - eventually, yea... that's two - down... and then- check out this catch by jayla - ladner... coming all the way- over- from the hot corner... and make- the diving snag, in foul- ground... are you kidding me...- 10 out of 10 web gem... to end- the - inning.

- red rebelettes plate three more- in the fourth... and this - game is all harrison central...- eventually- taking this one by the final- score...