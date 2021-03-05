MSU maintains COVID protocols for remainder of spring semester

Continuation of covid-19 protocols.

This after governor reeves lifted many of the restrictions in the state.

Wtva's rhea thornton is live in starkville where she spoke with students about the university's decision.

Mississippi state university administrators announced they will maintain the protocols they've been using for almost a year now.

Many of the students seemed positive about the university's decision.

Alana vice - freshman at msu: "if they tell me that a mask will help, then i'll wear a mask."

Alana vice is a freshman at state.

She said she agreed with the university's decision to keep the coronavirus protocols active.

Alana vice - freshman at msu: "i think it's a good idea because you never know who is going to react badly to covid-19."

The protocols require students, faculty, and staff to wear a mask when on campus.

They also require them to socially distance at all times and sanitize often.

Chief communications officer sid salter said the universitywill continue these rules to keep everyone safe.

Sid salter - msu chief communications officer: "the covid-19 fight is not over.

We're not totally out of danger at this point.

It's time to continue what we've been doing for over a year and not risk losing the safety that we've achieved as a campus community."

Msu senior cameron jones said he's happy to follow the guidelines around campus... as long as he's able to support the bulldog's in baseball this season.

Cameron jones - senior at msu: "i love how now that things are being full capacity and everything and now, i can go to the baseball games with full and see a lot of people, wearing masks and everything.

It's going to be pretty cool."

Salter said the protocols will go until the end of the school year... which is at the end of april.

Once school is out for the summer, faculty will re-evaluate the situation to determine what next fall will look like.

Live in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

Meanwhile,