Dentists to administer covid-19 vaccine in MN

The Minnesota Dental Association will meet with the Minnesota Department of Health in the coming weeks to learn more about the training process.

The state's dental association executive director says once dentists have completed the trianing process ?

"* they could help administer shots at public health clinics and potentially at individual dental offices.

Dentists can be part of the solution and get us beyond this pandemic and get us back to some level of normalcy.

We're excited to be part of that solution.

So anything that we can do to help us get back to some level of normal, i think we are ready and willing to do that.

There is an expiration date on the bill.

Dentists will not be allowed to give the covid?

