Pharmacies receiving new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Meanwhile, a local pharmacy is one of the first to get doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine in lee county.

Wtva alexis jones was in tupelo to tell us how relieved one person was to get it.

I'm outside of zip scripts where only six people got the johnson and johnson vaccine so far.

I spoke with one woman who said she feels a step closer to normalcy.

Pkg: "i have a grandma who i love to death and anything i can do to not pass it on or to protect her, and to go to disney world, i'm in."

Rachel ethridge works in health care.

Ethridge said needless make her nervous so she's happy the johnson and johnson vaccine comes in one dose.

Sot: "because shots aren't fun."

Candace sanders, head pharmacist at zip scripts said she was looking forward to getting this vaccine because it's easier to store.

Sot: "we are a local pharmacy so we don't the capabilities like some of the large chains with a cold storage."

Sanders said the cdc shipped a hundred doses to the pharmacy.

Pharmacists will vaccinate about 5 people a day.

Since people only have to take one dose of the vaccine, sanders believes more will want to get vaccinated.

Sot: "get the one dose and you're done rather than having to remember to come back, remember to schedule an appointment to come back because that's an added stress."

Tag: zip scripts doesn't have online sign ups.

If you're interested in getting the johnson johnson vaccine, you can let a pharmacist know and they will put you on the waiting list.

