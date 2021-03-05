11pm Owsley County Cleanup Efforts 03.04.2021

CLEAN UP EFFORTS ARE STARTING IN OWSLEY COUNTY AFTER FLOODING HIT THAT AREA HARD.

Abc 36's kaitlyn shive shares how the town of booneville is coming together.

Flooding in owsley county devastated hundreds in the city of booneville.

"one good thing about this community though everybody helps each other 69 year old donald seal owns the trustworthy hardware store in town---which suffered major flood damage.

Seal says he doesn't have flood insurance so he's going to have to start over..on his own dime ---but he's trying to stay positive, "you look down and its devastation you know you lost your livelihood for awhile but we didn't lose no people no injuries so everything turns out and the good lord will take care of us" he says he;s been cleaning for three days now with volunteers coming out to help.

"i'm looking at probably a couple months before i get back to normal" seal's store is just one of many businesses and homes the flood affected.

And many are still left without water and electricity.

Booneville mayor nelson bobrowski was out with fellow volunteers distributing cases of water to those in town.

"now the clean up begins and people ghave to rebuild their businesses their lives and things like that that areas is heartbreaking for the people" he says they are currently working on getting the water back on for everyone--and then will work on the sewer systems and control boxes.

"this thing was record breaking it wasnt jsut a flood it was the biggest flood this whole region has experienced and these people need help and they need it now."

Mayor bobrowski says any donations are appreciated and what this area really needs right now is more volunteers and cleaning supplies to help with those cleaning efforts.

He says it will be awhile until booneville is back to normal.

In booneville kaitlyn shive abc 36