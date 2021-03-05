Lanier wins the 4A state title over Raymond

The Lanier Bulldogs end a 14 year drought and claim the 4A state title over powerhouse Raymond.
A special win for the Bulldogs made a run to the state title without their head coach Lawrence Clark who fell ill before the postseason.
The high school basketball state semifinals began Monday morning in Jackson.