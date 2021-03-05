Ease of Living Index 2020: Shimla best among small Indian cities

The northern hill town, Shimla was ranked as the most liveable city in the country among cities having less than a million population.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru emerged as the top performer under million plus cities.

Shimla jumped to number one in 'Ease of Living Index 2020' from rank 92 in 2018.

EoL index ranked cities on the basis of 49 development indicators under quality of life, economic-ability, sustainability and citizens' perception of basic services.

A total of 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise held in 2020.