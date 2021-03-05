2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Design

The Dodge Challenger is the world’s quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car.

While the record-setting Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was and will remain a one-year, limited-production build, the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is born from its successes and, for 2021 model year, is the halo of the Challenger lineup, out-performing the competition in the modern horsepower wars.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 that powers the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye with a revised powertrain calibration that increases rated power output to an 807 horsepower.