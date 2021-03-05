How Covid pandemic impacted Indian working women & the way ahead

Working women in India were among the worst affected by the Covid pandemic, according to a report titled ‘Women @ Work’, published by Aspire For Her in partnership with Sustainable Advancements.

The research showed that the gender –poverty gap has widened due to the pandemic.

The research also finds that self-employed women faced the brunt of the pandemic and were among the worst hit.

Hindustan Times spoke to Madhura Dasgupta Sinha, the founder & CEO of Aspire for Her to understand more about the research and efforts being undertaken by organisations like theirs to improve the plight of women in India.

Watch the full video for all the details.