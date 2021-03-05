3-4-21 SCORES: Waterville girls, Holland Patent boys win hoops matchups; VVS tops New Hartford in ti

Holland patent tonit for apair s welcoming in some local foes.

On the girls side this evening - it's the waterville indians in town...they're 1-0 this year - h-p is 2-2.

- quicktraded quarter - knights down six - but check out the ball movement.

Zipping it around - anna healey finishes it off with a corner three to bring holland patent within three.

Great work there.

--- about two minutes later - dianlaney hn numr - sees path antakes it...all the way to the hoop she goes for the bucket... ((score)) ...lead by natalie collins' 15 points and a 17-point third quarter for the team - waterville improves to 2-0 with a 43-28 win.

Next up in the patent...that'sas hoting r-f-a in match-upbetweene second here - after an early hole - rome starts to claw back.

Off the intercept - alex wells ahead to isaiah smith -off the glass.

22 points for smith - r-f-a within seven.

--- black knights keep coming - this time it's wells dishing off to hunter frisch who knockst down r threefrisch alsoa pulls to within two and holland patent needs to talk it over.

--- whatever they said in the time out - it worked.

Dylan ernst iyou give him space - he's gonna take it...drills e tple from the stratospre.

Waydowntowp continues its run - adam jonestr looked fun so he pulls up and splashes from beyond the arc.al.

(((score))) ...r-f-a would not go quietly - this one came down to the wire - but h-p escapes with a narro770 win.

We have some girls volleyball action - two very good programs going head-to-head.

In new hartford - the spartans matching up with the v-v-s red devils on the court.

--- gamethe a-piece.

Devils up 5-1 in thisoe lowery powering it down for the spike.

She's going d-i to play at old dominion.

--- after going down by six - spartans string a couple points together.

Taylor krol - lands it in the back corner.

Spartans within three.

--- n-h saying with it.

Makenziedesmarat on the end line.

Spartans hanging around still within three.

--- v-v-s responds though.

Lauren schaefer set uppd she hammers it down.

Red devils back up four.

--- later on - v-v-s leading 20-17.

Again lowery...she's set up by doig and then goes ck cornerwits these red devils... (((score))) ...schaefer would notch game point.

The spartanswe five where the red devils would then take the match three games to two.

The syracuse women's basketball team began its