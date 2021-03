US President Joe Biden hails Indian-Americans at NASA meet, what did he say| Oneindia News

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Indian-Americans are taking over the country, referring to the high number of people from the community getting a place in his administration.

In less than 50 days of his presidency, Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration ranging from his speech writer to the NASA, to almost every wing of the government.

