COVID-19 vaccine site focusing on hard-hit communities to shut down

THIS GRASSROOTS VACCINE EFFORTAND WHY IT MAY BE IN JEOPARDY.GRADUALLY BECOMING COMMONPLACESHOT CARD.

PATIENT, BUT WHAT'SNOT AT ALL COMMENT ABOUT THESACRAMENTO VACCINE SITE IS THEPLACE GRANT UNION HIGH SCHOOLIN THE HEART OF DEL PASOHEIGHTS, ONE OF THECOMMUNITIES WITH THE HIGHESTRATE OF COVID-19 IN THE COUNTYBUT WITH NO REGULAR PUBLICVACCINE SITE THAT WE FOUND ITONLY MAKES SENSE.TO TAKE THIS DOWN INTO THECOMMUNITY UNTIL IT'S NOT BRAINSURGERY, SHE WOULD KNOW DOCTORCOHEN A CARTER IS IN FACT ANEUROSURGEON THE HER BRAIN ISCURRENTLY FOCUSED ON ADIFFERENT SORT OF OPERATION.PEOPLE OF COLOR ARE WORSEOFF WHEN THEY GET INFECTEDMORBIDITY IS WORSE THEMORTALITY IS HIGHER BUT THEIRVACCINATION RATE IS LOWERBLACK AND LATINO CALIFORNIANSACCORDING TO STATE DATA ARENOTABLY UNDERREPRESENTED WHENIT COMES TO VACCINATIONS ISHOW DID YOU FEEL WHEN YOURFIRST SHOTANOTHER UNCOMMON PART OFTHIS CLINIC.

IT'S INDEPENDENT,NOT RUN BY A PARTICULAR GROUPINSTEAD ORGANIZED AND EXECUTEDBY VOLUNTEERS NURSES WHOTRAINED TO ME AS ANEUROSURGERY RESIDENT.

PEOPLEWHO'VE BEEN VACCINATED WITHJUST WANT TO GETSOME PEOPLE WHO WORK IN AREWITH ME HEAR FRIENDS FRIENDSOF FRIENDS.BY SATURDAY, THE HAVE FULLYSINCE FEBRUARY 4TH, ACCORDINGTO DOCTOR CARTER.

HE SAYS THEYGET THEIR DOSES FROM ANOTHERCLINIC SUPPLIED BY SACRAMENTOCOUNTY.

TWIN RIVER SCHOOLDISTRICT LOGISTICAL HELP MAKESIT ALL POSSIBLE.

BUT OTHERTHAN THAT DOCTOR CARTER SAYSALL THIS COST THE GOVERNMENTIS THE VACCINE ITSELF.I'M ASKING FOR IS TOI'M DOING THE WORK THAT THEYSAY THEY WANT TO DO.THAT'S IN JEOPARDY.ACCORDING TO DOCTOR CARTER ONTHE SAME DAY GOVERNOR NEWSOMETALKED ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OFDOSES, BUT THE MOST VULNERABLEZIP CODES IN THE STATE.

CARTERTELLS A SACRAMENTO COUNTY ISCUTTING THIS CLINIC OFFHALTING NEW PATIENTS FROMGETTING FIRST DOSES BUTALLOWING THOSE NEEDING SECONDDOSES TO FINISH.IT MAKES ME SAD AND ALITTLE BIT ANGRY TO KNOW THATWE'RE DOING THE RIGHT THINGOUT HERE.

IT'S IT'S LIKEPULLING TEETH.STILL SHE SAYS SEEING THEPOWER OF THE PEOPLE TO SEE ANEED IN PHILLY.

TO KEEPPUSHING FORWARD KIDS HOPE.HOPE OF PEOPLE NOT GUYANYMORE.

IN SACRAMENTO, KARMADICKERSON FOX 40 NEWS.

