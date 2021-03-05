Indoor sports could make their return, it's now up to the school districts

The settlement says all sports, both indoor and outdoor are now in the same category.

A settlement in San Diego between the state and two high school football players could have big ripple effects in our area.

A lawsuit settlement in san diego county could have a big impact in bringing back indoor high school sports throughout the state.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

Esteban, what needs to happen for indoor sports to return in our area?

The settlement with the state puts all sports indoor and outdoor in the same category regardless of tier color.

Making it that much closer for indoor sports to return.

"as far as guarantees, wth the state constantly since july releasing new guidance and different guidance, we're gonna do our best to offer spring sports, i'm fairly confident in that, i don't see what else can really interupt that other than cases."

Any county at or below the 14 covid cases per 100,000 could possibly bring back all sports -- but "the reality of the possibility, the possiblity, i wanna remind everyone, the possibility, of these indoor sports happening is we only have so much gym space."

What the settlement does is give the school districts the choice to bring back sports.

"we're already hearing from student athletes and coaches about how they've increased they're planning.

Just that nugget of hope is really encouraging for our kids."

But there are guidelines all players and coaches need to follow like wearing a mask before sports like basketball can come back.

"most importantly we need to keep kids safe and our caoches safe.

Extracurricular activities are voluntary right?

So if students are not following our protocols or meeting our expectations we'll have conversations with them, and if those conversations need to escalate we can definitely do that."

And if a player tests positive for the virus "that would result in contact tracing and if necessary quarantining, so the process for that is already well established."

Still coaches say the players are ready to follow the rules and play.

"we honestly don't know what the protocols are going to be, but once we know what those protocols are, then we'll obviously have to follow "as far as guarantees, wth the state constantly since july releasing new guidance and different guidance, we're gonna do our best to offer spring sports, i'm fairly confident in that, i don't see what else can really interupt that other than cases."

Any county at or below the 14 covid cases per 100,000 could possibly bring back all sports -- but "the reality of the possibility, the possiblity, i wanna remind everyone, the possibility, of these indoor sports happening is we only have so much gym space."

What the settlement does is give the school districts the choice to bring back sports.

"we're already hearing from student athletes and coaches about how they've increased they're planning.

Just that nugget of hope is really encouraging for our kids."

But there are guidelines all players and coaches need to follow like wearing a mask before sports like basketball can come back.

"most importantly we need tonuh players are excited to the chance to play -- coaches told me off camera this is just the motivation the players needed -- but school leaders are stressing nothing is set in stone yet