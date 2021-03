Artists paint Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life on huge canvas

The biography of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose painted on a circular canvas in the courtyard of Shahid Smarak in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The event was organised by the National Museum of Modern Art to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

Netaji's 125th birth anniversary was celebrated on January 23.