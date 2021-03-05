Drive All Night Movie (2021)

Drive All Night Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: ‘Drive All Night’ follows Dave (Yutaka Takeuchi), a reclusive swing-shift taxi driver, whose night takes an unexpected turn after he picks up a mysterious passenger, Cara (Lexy Hammonds), a young woman hiding a dark secret.

As she makes him drive through the city on a series of bizarre excursions, things get increasingly more surreal the further into the night they go.

Sarah Dumont (‘Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,’ ‘The Royals’) plays Morgan, a sympathetic waitress who works at a diner that Dave often frequents, while Johnny Gilligan plays Lenny, an obsessive hitman guided by strange visions, who pursues our protagonists through the night.