United States Of Al Season 1

United States Of Al Season 1 Trailer HD - UNITED STATES OF AL stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.