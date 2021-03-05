The Dishman family using a raft to rescue cats that were trapped inside the flooded home from the Little Laurel River in the Cit

Floodwaters from the Little Laurel River in Kentucky swamped the homes of many residents in the area, forcing them to evacuate on Monday, 1st March.This family, who has been living in the city of London, in the US state of Kentucky for 16 years, left their flooded house with heavy hearts early in the morning and used a blow-up raft to rescue their cats that were trapped inside.(@cityoflondonky/Clipzilla)