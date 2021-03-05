Clashes erupt in French city after 13-year-old left in critical condition following scooter crash

Twelve people were arrested in the Duchere neighbourhood of Lyon, France, on Thursday (March 4) after clashes erupted between police forces and young people from the area.

The violence erupted after a 13-year-old was left in a critical condition following a scooter crash.

According to local media, several police sources said there was no police chase and the crash was an "accident." Footage filmed around 6 pm shows a plume of black smoke and fireworks being let off.

A bin is also set on fire.