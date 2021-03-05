PM Modi holds virtual summit with Swedish counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India-Sweden Summit via video-conferencing and discussed various matter to his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven.

PM Modi said, "I express solidarity to the people of Sweden, on behalf of all Indian citizens, over the violent attack that took place the day before yesterday in Sweden.

We hope that the injured recover soon." He added, "We have provided 'Made in India' vaccines to around 50 countries so far.

We are committed to supplying vaccines to even more countries in the days to come."